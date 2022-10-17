England boss Shaun Wane picks out most pleasing aspect of big win over Samoa

The Samoans are an imposing outfit and threw down a challenge to the tournament hosts when they performed the spine-tingling Siva Tau before kick-off.

England stood their ground during the performance and went on to dominate the Pacific Islanders physically in an outstanding display that earned Wane's side a stunning 60-6 victory.

Wane, who made it clear from the start of the year that England would need to at least match Samoa's physicality in the opening game, will ask his team to reuse Saturday's template at the business end of the World Cup.

"That was a massive challenge for us," said Wane.

“They were 10, 15, 20 kilos a man heavier than us which is huge. For us to manage that so well was outstanding.

"We're going to come up against teams of a similar size and we're not a big nation but one thing we do have is big hearts.

"We're English and like being the underdog. We don’t back down from anyone.

Shaun Wane led England to an eye-catching win. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images for RLWC)

"That will bode well for us further in the competition."

England have quickly turned their attention to this Saturday's second group game against France in Bolton.

After claiming a priceless win that should secure an easier passage to the semi-finals, Wane will use the match as an opportunity to give his unused squad members game time, including Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki and Hull KR winger Ryan Hall.

But the England boss was quick to stress that the home nation are taking the match seriously.

Kallum Watkins of England celebrates with teammates after scoring against Samoa. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"The players that didn't play will play against France and that will be my strongest team," he said.

"It was real difficult for me leaving those players out. It was a tough call for me.

"When I look, I've got Mik Oledzki, John Bateman, Marc Sneyd and Andy Ackers.

"All of them will play and it will be my best team.