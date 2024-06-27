England boss Shaun Wane to miss France trip after suffering surgery complications
The national team boss went under the knife to repair the issue earlier this week and is recovering in hospital.
Assistant coach Andy Last has been handed the responsibility of overseeing Saturday's clash in Toulouse.
"The operation has gone well and they've dealt with the infection," said Last during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
"The complications that he had from his initial op have been resolved. He's on the road to recovery now and is looking forward to watching us from his hospital bed.
"Hopefully we can put in a strong performance for him to be proud of."
Wane's untimely hospital stay has not prevented him from playing an active role in the build-up to England's first match of the year.
Last has stressed that the 59-year-old will have an input in team selection after studying training footage.
"Before sessions I’ve spoken to Shaun and we’ve discussed how we’re going to plan the session and the content of session," said Last.
"After the session we’ll review and discuss things so he’s still got his finger on the pulse.
"On game day I’m sure he’ll give us some tips beforehand but he's confident in myself and the rest of the staff to get the job done."
Last, who himself was delayed in arriving from France, has stressed that it has been "business as usual" in Wane's absence.
"They've dealt with adversity in their club careers and there's been some unfortunate things that have happened this week but they're professional and they've dealt with it as you’d expect them to," added the Catalans Dragons assistant coach.
England have trimmed their squad to 19 ahead of the trip, with Hull KR hooker Jez Litten the only drop-out due to illness.
Squad to face France: Currie (Warrington Wolves), Delaney (St Helens), Dupree (Wigan Warriors), Handley (Leeds Rhinos), Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Lees (St Helens), Lewis (Hull KR), McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos), Minchella (Hull KR), Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), O’Neill, Smith, Thompson (all Wigan Warriors), Welsby (St Helens), Williams (Warrington Wolves), Wilson (Huddersfield Giants), Wood (Castleford Tigers).
