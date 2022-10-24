England boss Shaun Wane's warning to Greece ahead of final World Cup group game

The hosts backed up the opening-day demolition of Samoa with another impressive victory over France to book their place in the quarter-finals and virtually guarantee top spot.

After making five changes in Bolton, Wane plans to rotate again when his team move on to Sheffield this week – but he stressed that England will prepare as if it is a do-or-die game.

"The Greece team will get the same treatment as Samoa and France got," said Wane.

"We'll do our detail and everything stays the same with our defence and attack days.

"Our preparation will be as, if not more intense for Greece."

Wane is managing his squad after an intense finish to the Super League season, with Tommy Makinson, Mike McMeeken and Mike Cooper among the players nursing knocks.

The England boss must make one enforced change after centre Kallum Watkins failed a HIA.

England coach Shaun Wane answers questions from the press following the win over France. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

Regardless of who walks out at Bramall Lane, Wane expects his players to maintain a high level of performance heading into the knockout stages.

"I want to beat Greece in a good manner with good habits and then we'll see where we are," he said.

"I just want to keep improving. We know we've only played two games and there's a lot of talent still in this competition. We're aware of that."

Before England arrive in Wigan on November 5 for their quarter-final, Wane must decide whether Ryan Hall is one of his best two wingers.