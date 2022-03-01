The 30-strong group, who will meet at Headingley in two weeks’ time - includes three Leeds Rhinos players, two from Castleford Tigers and one Wakefield Trinity man.

Rhinos centre Harry Newman, who has yet to play this season because of injury, is included alongside teammates hooker Kruise Leeming and prop Mikolaj Oledzki.

Leeming and Oledzki both made their England debut against France last autumn, but Newman has yet to win his first cap.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.

Tigers full-back Niall Evalds and hooker Paul McShane have also been selected, along with Wakefield centre Reece Lyne.

There is a recall for Hull KR’s former Rhinos winger Ryan Hall, who will turn 35 nine days after this November’s World Cup final.

Hall has scored 34 tries in 38 England appearances, his most recent cap coming against New Zealand in Denver four years ago.

The other Yorkshire-based players are Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary and centre Jake Wardle.

Wakefield Trinity's Reece Lyne. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Headingley will be the first in a series of monthly sessions with players throughout 2022,

Wane said: “It’s a massive year for us, a great opportunity we must be well prepared for.

“We’ve looked at a number of things in putting this training squad together - form last year, performances in the All Stars and France games, pre-season training and discussions around up and coming young players.

“The players included for this first session need to look like England players and train like England players.

Paul McShane, right, of Castleford Tigers. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"We want something extra from them at this level.”

Wane added: “The younger players coming through are a real credit to Paul Anderson and Paul Sculthorpe on the performance pathway, club coaches and junior coaches too.

“To me it doesn’t matter whether you’re 17 or 37, if I think you can help us win a World Cup you’ll be in the squad.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of players and the ones not included at this stage know they can still force their way in.

“It’s an open book and I see some of them coming back in later in the year.”