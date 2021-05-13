England coach Eddie Jones joins in training sessions at Hull FC

England head coach Eddie Jones. Photo: David Rogers/PA Wire.

Jones has joined up with the Super League outfit and is taking an active role in training ahead of Monday’s clash with Catalans Dragons.

The 61-year-old has a strong interest in rugby league and in 2019 he spent time with Warrington Wolves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson has previously visited the England camp to see his fellow Australian working with his players and assistants.

“At the invitation of Brett Hodgson, Jones will be spending time with the first-team squad over the next two days in an advisory role,” the club said on Twitter.

England play Tests against the USA and Canada at Twickenham on July 4 and 10 respectively with England ‘A’ facing their Scottish counterparts on June 27.

Jones will be missing 11 players who have been selected for the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa and will use the matches as an opportunity to experiment.

Earlier this year England slumped to their worst ever Six Nations performance with a fifth-placed finish, but Jones was spared any criticism in the subsequent review conducted by the Rugby Football Union.