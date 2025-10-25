England coach Shaun Wane takes responsibility for Wembley 'torture'

Shaun Wane admits England failed to do themselves justice against Australia on an afternoon of "torture" at Wembley.

The hosts were handed a sobering reality check in the opening Test of the first Ashes series since 2003, going down 26-6 to the dominant Kangaroos.

In the first meeting between the old foes in eight years, England never recovered from Reece Walsh's try midway through the first half.

Angus Crichton scored either side of the interval to end the home side's challenge before Walsh crowned a standout performance with his second.

Reece Walsh, left, celebrates breaking the deadlock. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Daryl Clark's late try spared England a nilling but it was a sombre dressing room at full-time.

"They are very, very disappointed," said Wane.

“I wanted everyone to see the best of our players and so did the players. They are a tight bunch, a really good, talented group of lads, but we undersold ourselves and that is torture for me.

“We were poor. I know what these players are capable of and we didn't give ourselves a chance to win. Australia were the best team and there is no question about that."

It was a sobering afternoon for the hosts. (Photo: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com)

England created several half-chances in the first period but lacked a clinical edge and were distinctly second best after the interval.

Wane's men now have it all to do in their bid to win the Ashes for the first time since 1970.

"It hurts a lot," added Wane, whose side must issue a response at Everton next week to keep the series alive.

"We were desperate to put on a show but we didn’t do that. I saw an apprehensive team and that is down to us as coaches.

"We have created that environment and we will take a look at that. We were anxious and nervous.

"They were clinical and showed why they are the best team in the world and have to hold our hands up.

"We did things I didn’t think we were capable of but we will fix it."

England have whitewashed Tonga and Samoa since the last World Cup but remain some way behind Australia on Saturday's evidence.

Captain George Williams issued a rallying call to supporters as the hosts prepare to return to the north for the final two Tests of a series that concludes at Headingley.

"We made too many errors and Australia were too good," he said.

"We have definitely got to improve. They have had another game under their belts so I am sure they will improve, too.

"We have got a big job on our hands at Everton. It is a sell-out and we need the English crowd to bring us home because we have to save the series."

Wane must decide whether to ring the changes or give the same players a shot at redemption as attention turns to the second Test.

St Helens full-back Jack Welsby appears to be most at risk after a difficult afternoon, with AJ Brimson waiting in the wings.

"If he's the man, we'll make that change," said Wane.