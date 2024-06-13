England confirm details for Samoa series as they seek to ease World Cup heartache

Headingley will host the second of two England Tests against Samoa this autumn.

Shaun Wane's men take on their 2022 World Cup foes in Wigan on Sunday, October 27 before concluding the short series at the home of Leeds Rhinos the following Saturday.

England will be out to avenge their semi-final defeat to the Pacific Islanders on home soil two years ago, which followed an emphatic win in Newcastle in the tournament opener.

The national team kick off their 2024 at the end of this month with a Test in France, buoyed by last year's whitewash of Tonga.

"This is the positive news we've been waiting for," said Wane.

"We face a tough challenge in France this month and we'll prepare for that in the knowledge that we'll have another crack at Samoa at the end of the season. That's three big games to give us a focus for the rest of the year.

"Everyone knows how devastated we were to lose that World Cup semi-final. I know all the players will be as keen as me to take on Samoa again.

"Beating Tonga 3-0 last year was fantastic and it’s great that we’re going back to Headingley where we completed that series."

ABK Test Series: England v Samoa

Game 1: Sunday, October 27, The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan, kick-off 2.30pm