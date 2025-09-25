England dealt Victor Radley blow as Shaun Wane reacts to withdrawal

England's hopes of winning the Ashes have taken a hit after Victor Radley pulled out of the upcoming series against Australia.

The loose forward, who has won nine caps since debuting for Shaun Wane's side at the 2022 World Cup, was recently banned for 10 matches by Sydney Roosters for his role in a drugs scandal.

Although he has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, Radley will not face the country of his birth this autumn.

Wane had made it clear he would still pick the 27-year-old despite the saga, but he is now facing up to being without a key man for the biggest series of his reign.

"Victor has been an outstanding player for England for the last three years but we respect his decision," said Wane.

"We need 24 players who are fully focused on the historic opportunity of facing Australia in an Ashes series."