England lack bite against Australia as paper aeroplanes highlight Ashes gulf

As the minutes ticked away, the glum expressions on the faces of the England fans to the right of the press box gave way to a rare moment of joy – and it had nothing to do with Daryl Clark’s late consolation try.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those supporters had long since given up on the action on the field, instead entertaining themselves with a paper aeroplane that had drifted into their section.

Such scenes have become commonplace during football friendlies but Saturday was meant to be different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the first Ashes Test since 2003, the rekindling of a rivalry that had lain dormant entirely for eight years – and Shaun Wane's side had lost the crowd.

In truth, the atmosphere was flat from the start. Away from the febrile passion of club rugby, international fans need some encouragement and it was in short supply at Wembley.

The sport looks very different from the version played by the old foes 22 years ago, yet England did nothing to knock Australia off their stride.

While Wane's men held their own physically for large parts of the first half, it was meat and drink for players accustomed to the intensity of State of Origin, rugby league's ultimate benchmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's pack was crying out for an enforcer in the mould of Adrian Morley or Barrie McDermott, two men who featured for Great Britain in 2003.

England were second best at Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The same pack boasted Stuart Fielden, Terry Newton, Jamie Peacock and Andy Farrell.

Gareth Ellis, who made his international debut at the tail end of that series, Sam Burgess and James Graham have all since conquered the NRL, earning the aura and respect that comes with it.

For all their workmanlike qualities, there is nobody in the current pack that strikes the same fear into the Australians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nor is there a point of difference, a player capable of doing what Angus Crichton did on Saturday with two tries from the back row.

Shaun Wane consoles Mikey Lewis at full-time. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

There is a sense that the 2003 pack combined with the current backline would give Australia a real scare – but the harsh reality is that Super League remains light years behind the NRL. Anything else is just starry-eyed nostalgia.

On the evidence of this 26-6 defeat, the gulf has only grown wider since the last meeting in the 2017 World Cup final.

England, or Great Britain as they were once known, have a history of running the Kangaroos close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kallum Watkins was an ankle tap away from setting up a grandstand finish in Brisbane eight years ago, while the Lions took a lead into the closing stages of every Test in the previous Ashes.

Reece Walsh, left, celebrates breaking the deadlock. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Between 1988 and 2001, Great Britain lost five series by a 2-1 scoreline.

But a repeat of the 2003 whitewash is a distinct possibility following Saturday's result – only this time, it may not be so close.

England stayed with Australia for a while and can point to moments that went against them in the first half: a potential obstruction and an NFL-style forward pass for Reece Walsh's opening try, as well as a string of half-chances that went begging at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the hosts were well beaten by the end of a sobering afternoon at the national stadium.

When the Kangaroos found another gear, Wane's team couldn't go with them.

Walsh broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute at the end of a flowing move that saw the spine combine to put Mark Nawaqanitawase into space on the right flank, Kotoni Staggs accepting a suspicious-looking pass to give Australia's newest superstar his moment in the international sun.

It was a sobering afternoon for the hosts. (Photo: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com)

After lighting up Wembley with a swan-dive finish, Walsh produced two smart defensive reads to deny England in threatening situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side opened up the Kangaroos three times in the first half but the final pass – or kick in Tom Johnstone's case – never found its target.

Nathan Cleary kicked a penalty on the stroke of half-time to leave England 8-0 behind, a deficit that soon became insurmountable.

W alsh carved the hosts open with a spell-binding kick return within a minute of the restart to signal the start of a one-sided second half.

When Crichton sauntered through a huge hole in the right edge and took advantage of hesitant defending by Jack Welsby to score the first of his tries, England were in damage limitation mode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The back-rower finished again from Cameron Munster's offload before Walsh crowned a statement performance with his second try following a one-two with Gehamat Shibasaki.

Australia's dominance was such that the early loss of captain Isaah Yeo to a head knock almost went unnoticed.

Clark got England on the board in the dying minutes but positives were few and far between for the star-struck home team.

Beyond Herbie Farnworth reaffirming his status as England's chief ball-carrying threat and George Williams creating three first-half opportunities, there was little to inspire hope for the remaining two Tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clamour for Jake Connor will only grow louder but he wouldn't have altered the outcome on Saturday.

The sad truth is that Australia have too much firepower for this England team, even when they are not at their clinical best.

That said, Wane has opened himself up to greater scrutiny by omitting the Man of Steel.

The England boss needs a response at Everton to convince critics that he is the man capable of beating Australia when it matters at next year's World Cup.