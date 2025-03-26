England look to tap into Headingley's Ashes magic as contentious call explained

England are hoping to tap into the magic of Headingley after choosing the historic venue for the final Test of this autumn's eagerly anticipated Ashes series against Australia.

The potential decider on November 8 will follow games at Wembley and Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock, raising questions about the suitability of Leeds Rhinos' home ground, which is considerably smaller in size.

However, Headingley – the setting for some of cricket's most memorable Ashes contests – was viewed as the perfect place to end the series.

Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones explained: "I guess it goes back to that venue mix.

"We looked at London, the north west and Yorkshire/north east. I think what we've found is we've got the balance between the iconic venue in London, the new venue in the north west, both 50,000-plus stadia which gave us flexibility for Yorkshire and the north east.

"Headingley is steeped in history both from a rugby league perspective but also cricket perspective as to what has happened there.

"There's a little bit of trying to help Shaun (Wane) as well in terms of Headingley has been successful over the last two series in terms of finishing off on a high.

"Leeds as a city, Leeds is well supported and it's the best ground in Super League. That's why we're going to Headingley."

Headingley will host an Ashes series later this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Headingley is fast becoming England's unofficial home, with Wane's side claiming victories over Tonga and Samoa in Leeds to complete series whitewashes.

England boss Wane, who represented Leeds during his playing career, is fully behind the decision.

"With what Gary (Hetherington) and Paul Caddick have done there, the atmosphere is second to none," he said.

"It's fantastic. The pitch is great, the atmosphere is fantastic and how they looked after my team for those second and third Tests was impeccable.