England have it all to do in their bid for a first Ashes win since 1970 after suffering a 26-6 defeat to Australia in the opening Test.

Shaun Wane's side arrived at Wembley with high hopes but it was a familiar story against the formidable Kangaroos.

Reece Walsh and Angus Crichton scored doubles as the tourists flexed their muscles in front of an English record Ashes crowd of 60,812.

Daryl Clark scored a late consolation for the hosts but they were well beaten, leaving them needing to win the remaining Tests at Everton and Headingley to end Australia's Ashes dominance.

The Kangaroos lost captain Isaah Yeo to a head knock early on before breaking the deadlock in controversial fashion, Walsh backing up a break by Mark Nawaqanitawase to finish spectacularly despite strong calls for obstruction and a forward pass.

England survived a scare before the interval when Crichton had a try ruled out but went in 8-0 behind courtesy of a Nathan Cleary penalty with the last kick of the half.

Having failed to make the most of several half-chances in the opening 40 minutes, the hosts were staring down the barrel after Crichton took advantage of poor defence to power his way over.

Crichton scored his second from Cameron Munster's offload before Walsh completed his brace at the end of another flowing move.

Reece Walsh, left, celebrates breaking the deadlock. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Clark gave the home fans something to shout about after taking advantage of tired defence in the final minutes but it was a chastening afternoon for Wane's men.

Here, The Yorkshire Post rates the England players.

Jack Welsby: The full-back's place could be under threat from AJ Brimson after a bad day at the office, his shoddy attacking play matched by a feeble attempt for Crichton's first try. 3

Dom Young: Some strong carries out of backfield but only one attacking opportunity to speak of. 6

It was a sobering afternoon for the hosts. (Photo: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com)

Herbie Farnworth: One of the few players who worries Australia, the centre was England's biggest ball-carrying threat by a distance. 7

Jake Wardle: A mixed bag from the Wigan Warriors man on both sides of the ball. 5

Tom Johnstone: Survived an early aerial assault from Cleary and tried hard throughout but would like his time again after sending a kick too long in a threatening situation. 6

George Williams: At the heart of England's most threatening moments in the first half but his side faded in the second period. 6

George Williams was a threat for England. (Photo: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com)

Mikey Lewis: England looked dangerous when the two half-backs combined but those moments were few and far between. 5

Ethan Havard: While it was still 0-0 when he left the field, his only 20-minute stint from the start was nondescript. 4

Daryl Clark: Scored England's only try but the hosts carried more threat in general with Jez Litten on the pitch. 5

Matty Lees: Put himself about but England did not carry the same threat in the pack as the last time the Ashes were held in 2003. 5

John Bateman: Although he worked hard defensively, Crichton showed the strike England were missing in the back row. 5

Kai Pearce-Paul: Looked as likely as anyone in the pack to find a way through the Kangaroos. 5

Morgan Knowles: Strong defensively but struggled as an attacking link. 5

Substitutes

Jez Litten: A few scampering runs early on and kicked a 40/20, one of the few highlights for the hosts. 6

Alex Walmsley: Caught out for Crichton's first try and faded as his stint went on. 5

Owen Trout: Came on with the game gone and had a quiet stint. 5