England's long wait for an Ashes victory goes on after suffering a 14-4 defeat to Australia at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Shaun Wane's side – showing five changes from last week's Wembley opener – produced a much-improved performance but it was the same outcome against the formidable Kangaroos.

Nathan Cleary and Harry Smith traded penalties in a hard-fought first half before Australia broke the game open through tries from Cameron Munster and Hudson Young.

England showed plenty of heart throughout but lacked the imagination to unlock the Kangaroos' watertight rearguard.

The hosts – without an Ashes win since 1970 – have only Daryl Clark's late consolation at Wembley to show for their efforts in the opening two Tests after being kept tryless on Merseyside.

Wane must now pick his team up for the final game of the series at Headingley next Saturday.

The England boss called for a proper Test match after last week's limp showing and got his wish, albeit in defeat.

England took it to their rivals from the start, conceding back-to-back penalties to set the tone for a fiery opening.

England show their disappointment at full-time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Dom Young saw yellow following an altercation before Nathan Cleary kicked Australia into an early lead.

Harry Smith levelled the scores after a series of penalties England's way and the hosts stayed on the front foot backed by a raucous home crowd.

Wane's men were frustrated by good scrambling defence and fell behind again when Cleary kicked his second penalty.

Smith returned serve to make it 4-4 at the interval but England were chasing the game after Munster found a way through early in the second half.

England took it to Australia in a bruising encounter. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hudson Young left the home side with a mountain to climb after benefiting from a smart patback by Kotoni Staggs, only for Reece Walsh to give England half an opening with a reckless challenge on Dom Young that earned him a yellow card.

Wane's side, however, failed to test the Kangaroos on their way to a familiar defeat.

Here, The Yorkshire Post rates the England players.

AJ Brimson: An improvement on Jack Welsby's Wembley showing but did not get a sniff of the broken field he craves. 6

Australian referee Grant Atkins was front and centre. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Dom Young: Harshly sin-binned and went close a couple of times on his return to the action. Strong effort but got no change out of Australia's smothering edge defence. 6

Herbie Farnworth: Tried hard throughout but was well marshalled by the Kangaroos. 6

Jake Wardle: There is a case for giving Harry Newman a shot on his home ground in the third Test after another underwhelming performance by Wardle, albeit against the best defenders in the world. 5

Tom Johnstone: Saw the door closed quickly by the Kangaroos in two promising early situations and was outjumped by Staggs for Young's try but otherwise another solid effort from the Wakefield Trinity winger. 6

George Williams: A poor pass gave Australia the field position for their opening try, while he was also guilty of standing off Munster. Failed to make his mark on the game generally. 5

Harry Smith: Brought in to improve England's kicking game and he did that without creating anything with ball in hand. 6

England went close several times in the first half. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Mike McMeeken: Ran hard in his opening stint and took it to the Australians throughout his time on the field. 7

Jez Litten: Industrious display by the Hull KR hooker, giving England a spark out of dummy-half. 7

Matty Lees: Perhaps stung by the criticism of England's "soft" pack, the St Helens prop produced a huge effort in his opening 30-minute stint, proving he is the closest thing Wane's side have to an enforcer. 8

Kallum Watkins: Replaced John Bateman, had the odd bright moment in attack and was solid in defence. 7

Kai Pearce-Paul: Has certainly got something at this level but Australia managed his threat. 6

Morgan Knowles: One poor drop aside, Knowles led England's pack effort alongside Lees and popped up everywhere. 8

Substitutes

Mikey Lewis: Only got 12 minutes in a bizarre decision by Wane, showing a couple of glimpses of the spark he can provide during that time. 6

Alex Walmsley: A short stint either side of half-time and did not cover himself in glory. 5

Morgan Smithies: Huge effort off the bench, bringing energy and intensity to build on the strong early work from England's middles. 7