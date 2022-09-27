England set to face strong Samoa side boasting eight NRL Grand Finalists in World Cup opener
Matt Parish has included eight NRL Grand Finalists in his Samoa squad for the upcoming World Cup.
Penrith Panthers stars Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Izack Tago, Spencer Leniu and Taylan May are among the standout names in a strong 24-man squad which also boasts Parramatta Eels forwards Junior Paulo and Oregon Kaufusi.
Super League will be represented by Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi and Catalans Dragons utility back Tyrone May.
Samoa face hosts England in the opening game at St James' Park on October 15 before taking on Greece and France.
Shaun Wane is set to name his England squad on Friday.
Samoa squad: Josh Aloiai (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Fa'amanu Brown (Wests Tigers), Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers), Mathew Feagai (St George-Illawarra Dragons), Braden Hamlin-Uele (Cronulla Sharks), Chanel Harris-Tavita (Warriors), Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks), Oregon Kaufusi (Parramatta Eels), Luciano Leilua (North Queensland Cowboys), Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers), Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants), Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers), Taylan May (Penrith Panthers), Tyrone May (Catalans Dragons), Anthony Milford (Newcastle Knights), Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders), Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), Jaydn Su’a (St George-Illawarra Dragons), Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys), Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers), Martin Taupa'u (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers), Kelma Tuilagi (Wests Tigers).