England v Wales: Hollie-Mae Dodd and women's internationals dreaming of Australia in Vegas

England star Hollie-Mae Dodd believes women’s rugby league in this country has come a long way since she left to ply her trade in Australia.

Dodd, 21, was the first English player to sign for an NRL Women’s (NRLW) team when she linked up with Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2023 season on a two-year deal.

Having become accustomed to testing herself against the world’s best players on a weekly basis, Dodd accepts Women’s Super League has some catching up to do, but feels progress is being made.

“We only play nine games over there, which is quite a short season,” reflected Dodd. “There’s a short pre-season as well and it does feel like it is stronger over there. Hopefully one day the competition here can match that.

“Looking back to where it started, it has come a long way. When I was younger I was playing for Castleford and it was nowhere near as big as it is now. You walk down the street and some people know who you are, which is really good.

“Hopefully that’ll encourage more girls to put their footy boots on, which would be really good to see.”

The former York Valkyrie second-rower will have an opportunity to show how her own game has developed when she lines up for England against Wales at Headingley today.

“It has gone really well [in Australia],” she reflected.

“In my first year I had a serious injury, but apart from that I have really enjoyed this year and I think I have performed quite well, I have really enjoyed being over there and made some good friends.

Dodd, who has yet to confirm whether she will return Down Under next term, is likely to be involved in a showpiece event on March 1 when England women play Australia as part of rugby league’s Las Vegas festival.

That will also see Wigan Warriors and Warrington square off in a Super League fixture, while Canberra Raiders face New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers take on Cronulla Sharks in the NRL.

“Most of the girls haven’t played Australia, especially overseas, so it will be a good learning curve,” said Dodd. “It will be tough, but we have some good girls coming through.”

England are hot favourites against a Wales side who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, but will field a squad with only limited Super League experience.