England winger Tom Johnstone opens up on Ashes sacrifice and Wakefield Trinity impact

For every England player involved in the Ashes, the series represents one last trip to the well in 2025.

A three-Test rubber against 12-time world champions Australia is difficult enough at the best of times, let alone at the end of a long Super League season.

Few players have poured more into this Ashes campaign than Tom Johnstone.

The Wakefield Trinity winger has battled through a lingering groin injury to represent his country, the same problem that sidelined him for seven weeks in the summer.

Johnstone defied the issue to help Trinity reach the play-offs and has also put England above his own wellbeing, although it could come at a cost for both himself and his club.

"It was touch and go whether I'd be fit for the series," he said following England's 14-4 defeat at Everton. "In August, I probably wasn't going to play.

"I had quite a few phone calls with Shaun Wane and Sam Tomkins discussing it, and then had quite a few painkilling injections for the play-offs to show I was fit.

"Rob (Artingstall), the physio, has been outstanding with me. He's done some great exercises and some class work to get me to a point where I felt like I could do a job. Luckily, I've managed to play two games so far.

"At the end of the year, I'll probably have to have an operation, which will mean a couple of weeks or months out – but I couldn't miss this opportunity."

Unfortunately for Johnstone, who scored 14 tries in 26 games in his first season back at Wakefield, that bravery has come in vain.

England's Ashes hopes were extinguished on Merseyside on Saturday despite a performance far stronger than Wembley.

By keeping the hosts tryless, Australia wrapped up a 14th successive series win over their old foes with a match to spare.

"We talked about it in the changing room and we're all absolutely gutted," said Johnstone. "That's the main feeling.

"It was do or die. We came out to win and it was a massive improvement on Wembley – but Waney hit the nail on the head when he said we only did it for 70 minutes.

"You need to do it for 80 against the best team. We feel like we let it slip."

Stung by criticism of their approach to the opening Test, England's forwards did not show the same respect to their Australian counterparts.

Wane's pack played with an aggressive edge not seen at Wembley to rattle the Kangaroos, only to lose their way after half-time.

The home side failed to take their chances in the first 40 minutes and paid a heavy price, Cameron Munster and Hudson Young scoring quickfire tries to set Australia on course for a series-clinching win.

"We're built on toughness and grit," said Johnstone. "That's what an English forward is made of.

"Waney was a bit upset with us after Wembley, saying we didn't quite show that. He laid a challenge down that it couldn't happen again.

"The boys went after them and went hard. Being more clinical in attack would have got us some more points on the board."

Johnstone had two early opportunities – a one-on-one against Reece Walsh in the corner and an aerial battle with Mark Nawaqanitawase from George Williams' threatening kick.

On each occasion, the chance was gone in an instant.

"You've got to give it to Australia – their scramble is unreal," added Johnstone, who was also on the end of Kotoni Staggs' clever aerial play for the Kangaroos’ second try. "You get a one-on-one, beat your man and there's someone else there.

"I'll have to have a look at whether I'd go for the corner again or come off my left foot but they've just got that many bodies flying over and you've got to back yourself in that split second.

"They are that good. It's tough. You've got to beat the best to score."

Johnstone may have been kept scoreless so far by the Kangaroos yet two hugely committed displays in tough circumstances give him plenty to be proud of.

Any self-reflection will have to wait, though, in the continued pursuit of a first win over Australia since 2006 – a chance to reclaim some pride at Headingley after the series defeat.

"I was speaking to my best friend the other day and he was saying, 'What an achievement' to play in the Ashes," said Johnstone.

"I can't really think about that right now because I'm in the middle of it and there's a job to do. Maybe at the end of the season or in a couple of years, I'll sit back and reflect on the achievement of playing in the Ashes.

"But we want to end the series with a win for our friends, family and England supporters. They deserve it for everything they've done for us.