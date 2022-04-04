Every second counts for Leeds Rhinos interim boss Jamie Jones-Buchanan

Rhinos, who were beaten 26-0 by St Helens last Friday, have no game this weekend, when Super League takes a break for the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Now second from bottom in the table, above Toulouse Olympique on points difference, Rhinos return to action at home to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday, April 14, before a derby at Castleford Tigers four days later.

The Easter period concludes with a relegation four-pointer at home to Toulouse on Friday, April 22. Toulouse are also not involved in the Challenge Cup, but the break gives Leeds a long lead into the Giants game and means they will be fresher than some teams at the start of Easter.

Jones-Buchanan felt some “building blocks” for the next two weeks were in place against Saints and insisted they will benefit from a long gap between fixtures.

“I’ve been talking to Rich Hunswicks, who is in charge of our S and C [strength and conditioning], our performance staff and we have a plan as to what we want to do in that time,” Jones-Buchanan said.

“We are going to make the most of it, every minute. The worrying part was ‘are the lads going to buy into it, are we going to have some energy and commitment to it’?

“From what I saw [on Friday] and some of the conversations that were going on, I absolutely believe we will. We will make some big strides, I am sure.”

Most of the work will be going into Rhinos’ attack. They are the lowest scorers in Super League, with just 90 points in seven games.

“We haven’t scored anywhere near enough points,” Jones-Buchanan reflected.

“We did move the ball [against Saints] and asked some questions, but when we got to the three-quarters we didn’t have enough zip and speed.

“We turned the ball over on the first or second tackle four or five times, which is really disappointing.

“We were over-playing, we weren’t patient enough to build a game, but they will get there. That’s part of the incremental steps that are a few weeks down the line.

“We need to play some games at training, get some bodies back on the field and get some 13-on-13.”

With Leeds fighting another battle to stay in the top-flight, these are dark days for the club, but Jones-Buchanan believes experience being gained by young players will benefit them in the long run.

He said: “These moments build fortitude and resilience. I talk a lot about that because I have been through it myself. At the other side we will look back, in years to come on memories like this and say it’s all part of the learning experience.”

Discipline is another area of concern, but Jones-Buchanan felt there were positive signs against Saints when Rhinos conceded six penalties and kept 13 players on the field throughout.

It was only the second time this season they haven’t had a sin-binning and the caretaker boss said: “We’ve got to nail down our discipline, lads like James Bentley.

“I have been into him a lot because he has got a lot to give. I love his application to our game and he is really useful to have in the middle.

“His discipline has been horrendous, but I thought he had some real control [on Friday]. There’s a few things I have asked the players to sort out and you might not see it yet, but they’ve done it.”

Rhinos will have Zane Tetevano and Brad Dwyer back from suspension for the Giants game and Alex Mellor (ill) and Aidan Sezer (groin) could also return, along with Bodene Thompson who missed last weekend’s match because of a family emergency.