In a season of upheaval for Castleford Tigers, Jack Broadbent has been the one constant.

The 22-year-old is Castleford's only ever-present after 17 games, highlighting his durability as well as the club's travails.

Broadbent has been a shining light in a gloomy campaign that has yet to get going for the Tigers.

There have been positive signs in recent weeks, however, with the wins over Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves hinting at a brighter second half of the year.

Encouragingly, Castleford's best two performances have featured important contributions from the next generation.

In last week's 23-14 victory against Warrington, Broadbent enhanced his burgeoning reputation with the game-clinching try.

"It's a feeling we've been longing for all season," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"Wins have been hard to come by so you savour it a bit more when you knock off a team like Warrington who were flying at the start of the year.

Jack Broadbent celebrates at the end of the match against Warrington. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"They came to Castleford and nilled us. To get that turnaround with a lot more injuries and a lot of young lads playing and showing what they can do, it was a real step in the right direction. We got a real buzz out of it.

"The fans really made a difference, especially when it got to 14-14. With the fans behind us, it was never in doubt.

"To see their reaction when Gaz (Widdop) hit the drop goal and when I went into the crowd to celebrate my try, it was a special moment to share with them."

The win restored Castleford's six-point advantage over basement side Wakefield Trinity to ease the club's relegation concerns.

Castleford Tigers celebrate Jack Broadbent's match-clinching try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The play-offs appear to be out of reach but Broadbent has stressed that the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the final 11 rounds.

"Wakey have got some players coming back and have signed some quality players so they're not going to go down without a fight," he said. "But we want to keep looking up the table and climbing.

"We're playing for ourselves and our futures and to build relationships for next year.

"We also owe it to the fans after the way we started the year."

Craig Lingard is having an impact at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

From the Joe Westerman sex scandal to Lee Radford's sudden departure, it was an inauspicious start for Castleford.

A record of two wins from the opening 13 rounds left the Tigers in relegation trouble but Broadbent has no regrets about making the switch from boyhood club Leeds after establishing himself as a Super League regular.

"People ask me how I'm finding it at Cas and I tell them I'm absolutely loving it even though the results weren't going our way at the start of the season," said the versatile back, who scored nine tries in 22 games for the Rhinos.

"I've got everything I wanted. I'm getting game time in Super League and feel like I'm fulfilling my potential and have the chance to showcase that.

"I'm really enjoying my time at Cas. To be the only ever-present is a real step in the right direction.

"It was definitely the right decision. I've got some good friends there and still keep in touch with some of them but it was the best thing for me so I don't second-guess my decision."

Jack Broadbent celebrates the Magic Weekend win over former club Leeds. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Broadbent targeted a centre spot following his arrival in the off-season but has arguably played his best rugby at stand-off.

As he prepares to move back to the three-quarters to accommodate Riley Dean, Broadbent has credited assistant coach Craig Lingard with improving his game.

"You play where your coach needs you and at this moment in time, Gaz has found his best form at full-back," said Broadbent. "Getting a top-quality player like Gaz in form is helping us.

"Filling in at six has been good. Craig Lingard has come in and made things really simple. I've been on the same page as Milky (Jacob Miller) and that's down to Craig making it so easy for me.

"I played a little bit at hooker at the weekend as well so that's a new one to add to it which I didn't ever expect.

"I potentially could be back at centre this week but I'm not bothered where I play as long as I get my hands on the ball and am involved in the game."

Broadbent had hoped to represent England Knights in the European Championship later this year before the tournament was postponed.

The youngster, who has scored three tries in two games for England's second string, may yet get the chance to represent the Knights later this year as he pushes for senior honours.

"There will probably be some games at the end of the year so that would be a target for me," said Broadbent. "Playing rep football and representing your country is something you love to do.

"Making the senior squad is definitely a goal in the years to come. I feel like I'm learning every day and growing in all the positions I've played.

"Having the knowledge of where halves defend gives you a more all-rounded game and makes you understand it more.