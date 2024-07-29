Ex-Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos star Luke Gale to retire and take up role on Wakefield Trinity's coaching staff

The veteran half-back has agreed to become Trinity's academy head coach from the 2025 campaign.

Gale has played almost 400 games in a career that has spanned 18 seasons.

His highlights include a World Cup final appearance with England and being crowned the Man of Steel on Castleford Tigers' run to the Super League Grand Final in 2017.

Luke Gale will retire at the end of the season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I've had the pleasure of playing for some great clubs, some amazing blokes and I’ve created some special memories along the way but I believe now is the right time to move on to that next chapter," said Gale.

"I still love the game but the game doesn’t love me as much anymore when getting out of bed on a Monday morning is getting harder and harder."

After coming through the academy at Leeds Rhinos, Gale made his professional debut for Doncaster in 2007.

The Leeds native began to make a name for himself in Super League with Harlequins before becoming a key player at Bradford Bulls.

The half-back poses with the Man of Steel award. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Gale played his best rugby under current Wakefield boss Daryl Powell in Castleford colours as part of a formidable left edge.

The 36-year-old won the League Leaders' Shield during his time at Wheldon Road but fell short of collecting the main prize at Old Trafford.

Although he kicked the winning drop goal for boyhood club Leeds in the 2020 Challenge Cup final, Gale struggled to reach the same levels after leaving Castleford.

Gale joined Trinity midway through 2023 following an ill-fated spell at Hull and a short stint with Keighley Cougars.

The playmaker helped Powell's men to Wembley glory in the 1895 Cup final in June and is on course to get his hands on the Championship League Leaders' Shield.

Gale, who has made 20 appearances this season, admits that he is running out of steam as he looks forward to the next chapter of his life.

“The game is getting tougher and I'm getting older and it’s not getting any easier," he said.

"I spoke to my family and had a good chat with Daryl and this announcement has been in the pipeline for about six weeks.

"We had a contract to go around again but with the game getting harder, I felt it was the right time to hang them up.