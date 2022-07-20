Ex-Castleford Tigers forward Alex Foster hit with huge ban for referee 'assault'

Alex Foster left Castleford Tigers at the end of last year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 28-year-old, who began his career with Leeds Rhinos, was sin-binned after coming into contact with referee Michael Smaill during Newcastle's recent win over Bradford Bulls.

Foster was charged with a grade F offence, the most serious sanction available to the Rugby Football League’s match review panel.

The forward challenged the grading at a tribunal but he was found guilty and received a £250 fine as well as a lengthy suspension.

Alex Foster during last year's Challenge Cup final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

An RFL statement read: "Newcastle Thunder’s Alex Foster looks set to miss the rest of the season after being handed an eight-match suspension at tribunal tonight.

"Foster, who was referred by the Match Review Panel on a Grade F charge for physical assault of a match official during his side’s Betfred Championship match with Bradford Bulls, admitted the offence but challenged the grading.

"However, the tribunal found him guilty at Grade F and also fined him £250."

Meanwhile, Halifax Panthers forward Matty Gee picked up a five-match ban for two offences committed during the win over York City Knights earlier this month.

Gee, formerly of Hull KR, received four matches for a grade D late hit and another game for grade B dangerous contact. He too was fined £250.