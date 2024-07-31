Ex-Huddersfield Giants forward Josh Jones reveals shock after being diagnosed with serious brain condition
Jones was forced to retire at the age of 30 last year due to concussion-related issues and has since been told he has stage two chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which according to the Alzheimer's Association is a progressive and fatal brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries.
The NHS says the condition "slowly gets worse over time and leads to dementia".
The ex-Great Britain international, who began his career with St Helens before spells at Salford Red Devils and Hull FC, suffered a head injury in March 2023 and did not play again.
"My friends and family, after a challenging few months I wanted to share that I have been diagnosed with stage 2 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)," HE wrote on social media.
"The news has come as a shock for me and my family and has brought significant changes to my life and the lives of those closest to me.
"My family and I appreciate your support through this difficult period. Much love, Josh."
