Luke Gale is excited by the challenge of what he believes is a wide-open Championship next season as the former England star brings his career “full circle” by returning to the second tier.

The 34-year-old from Leeds has signed for recently-promoted Keighley Cougars, 15 years after making his professional debut with Doncaster RLFC, in what was then the National League One.

The 2017 Man of Steel has enjoyed a fine career in Super League, representing the likes of Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and most recently Hull FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left the Black and Whites at the end of the his contract but has now found a new club in the Championship. Gale won the Challenge Cup with Leeds in 2020, kicking the winning drop-goal against Salford Red Devils at Wembley.

Luke Gale has joined Keighley after leaving Hull FC at the end of his contract. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also has a Super League Leaders’ Shield on his CV as the Tigers finished top of Super League by 10 points five years ago.

“I feel that this will be a great fit for me,” said Gale as he penned a one-year contract at Keighley, who were promoted from League 1 last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to come here to Keighley and help these lads compete within the Championship and with the squad we have got, we will definitely be pushing at the right end of the table.

“Things have been a bit different for me this season as it is the first time that I have ever gone into a pre-season without a deal at a club. I made the decision to train by myself and give myself a couple months out of rugby league after playing and training for 14-straight seasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Gale won the Challenge Cup with Leeds Rhinos in 2020. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Having come through the academy system at Leeds, Gale debuted with Doncaster in the second tier and returned in 2008 with the club playing in the third division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored 229 points that year to become the club's record points scorer in a season and was named National League Two Young Player of the Year.

He added: “I am in a different stage of my career now and not getting any younger.

Advertisement Hide Ad