Luke Robinson views Liam Sutcliffe as an "excellent addition" to the Huddersfield Giants backline after landing the versatile centre on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old is fresh from a disappointing spell at Hull FC but won the 2017 Super League title with Leeds Rhinos and also got his hands on the Challenge Cup twice.

Sutcliffe is Huddersfield's third confirmed recruit for 2025 at the start of a new era under Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Liam is an excellent addition to our backline," said Robinson, who will also welcome Tom Burgess and Zac Woolford to the Giants in pre-season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He has a superb scoring record at Super League level and has played in the intense games such as Grand Finals and Challenge Cup finals, winning both which shows the experience he possesses.

"He also has a quality kicking game which can be utilised if ever needed and is a prolific goalkicker. We're looking forward to welcoming him into the group."

Sutcliffe has scored 74 tries and kicked 179 goals in 232 Super League appearances since his debut for the Rhinos in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds native is ready for a new challenge at Huddersfield after two years with Hull.

Liam Sutcliffe is on his way back to West Yorkshire. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm really excited to have signed at Huddersfield," said Sutcliffe.

"Once I heard there was some interest, I knew it was a move I definitely wanted to explore. I'm grateful for the opportunity.

"I've spoken to a few of the boys and they speak really highly of Robbo and how much they enjoy it, so I can’t wait to start training as soon as possible and get stuck into pre-season. I'm looking forward to learning more about his ideas and way of playing.