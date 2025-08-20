Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian, who originally joined the Airlie Birds on a two-year deal at the end of last season, is now contracted until the end of 2028.

Cust has been a regular in his debut campaign, scoring seven tries in 23 games for the play-off hopefuls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's awesome to be able to commit to the club for another two years," he said.

Cade Cust has enjoyed a bright start to life at Hull. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I was already contracted until the end of 2026 but I'm stoked that the club wanted me to stay beyond that.

"Everything around the club feels great at the minute. We're making good progress both on and off the field and I'm really privileged to have the chance to represent this club on its mission to get back to a really strong position."

Cust joins the likes of Lewis Martin and Herman Ese'ese in committing his long-term future to the resurgent Black and Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull director of rugby Gareth Ellis expects Cust to go from strength to strength under John Cartwright.

"Cade has been an excellent addition to the club," said Ellis.

"Not only has he been strong in his on-field performances but he is a great character to have in the group.