'Excellent opportunity': Brad Singleton swaps Salford Red Devils for Castleford Tigers

By James O'Brien
Published 19th Mar 2025, 18:10 BST
Castleford Tigers have continued their early-season recruitment drive with the signing of Salford Red Devils prop Brad Singleton.

The 32-year-old has signed an 18-month deal to bolster Danny McGuire's pack.

Singleton played alongside McGuire and his assistant Brett Delaney at Leeds Rhinos, winning two Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups.

"I'm really excited about the prospect of working with two of my old team-mates Danny and Brett," said Singleton.

"We went through a lot together in our careers and it is great to be reunited with them. I trust their vision with this Castleford side. Training with them this morning, I can see that we have a great team.

"This is an excellent opportunity for me. I cannot wait to get playing in front of a passionate Castleford crowd."

Singleton becomes Castleford's second pack addition of the week following the signing of former Wigan Warriors prop Ramon Silva.

"It is great to bring a player of Brad's quality and experience into the squad," said McGuire.

Brad Singleton has secured a move to West Yorkshire. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Brad Singleton has secured a move to West Yorkshire. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Not only will he be an asset for us on the field but our young forwards at the club can learn a lot from him.

"As a Grand Final winner and a player with over 200 appearances at the top level, we are delighted to have him on board."

