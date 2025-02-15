'Excited' John Cartwright hails Hull FC for stunning victory at Catalans Dragons

Hull coach John Cartwright is excited for the season ahead after new scrum-half Aidan Sezer inspired his visitors to a 24-4 victory at Catalans Dragons.

Sezer, 33, has returned to Super League from the NRL and he repaid the faith shown in him by Cartwright with a stunning display to down the Dragons in Perpignan and give Hull hope after last season’s miserable campaign.

Then two touches of magic from Sezer with the boot, first forcing Tommy Makinson into a knock-on from a high ball then kicking directly to Mourgue, saw the ball knocked back into the hands of Jordan Lane for the first try of the game. Sezer converted for a 6-0 lead.

Hull then switched the momentum once more with a terrific burst from full-back Jordan Rapana, supported by Cade Cust who crossed the line unhindered, with Sezer adding the conversion for 12-0 just before half-time.

Zak Hardaker of Hull FC and Lewis Martin of Hull FC celebrates his teams victory over Catalans (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPix.com)

FC scored a killer try on the stroke of the interval when Sezer picked up a rebound from the Dragons and fed Tom Briscoe, who raced 30 metres to score. Cust delivered the killer bow with an intercept try.

Cartwright said: “I’m really excited for the players after a performance and a result like that. We’ve had a tough time of it recently as a club, coming off a rough few seasons, but we didn’t show that tonight.

“We’re a pretty new mix as a side and we came here tonight not knowing really what to expect, we prepared well and we knew we would compete.

“We probably exceeded what I thought we could do, especially in defence where I thought we were really strong.

“Field position was well against us, they kicked well and put us under pressure, we had a fair few penalties on us so it was one-way traffic in the first 30 minutes and we managed to save a few tries from them over our line.

“And of course we scored a few of our own, it’s a good sign that we can do that.

“We stress that it’s all about competing in everything we do, with or without the ball, at training, during games, and it paid off tonight.

“We were under the pump a lot in the game and our outside backs got us out of trouble on numerous occasions. We’ve got a super competitor in Cade Cust, he’s like a terrier chasing everything and Aidan Sezer kicked well and got us around the field well.