Leeds Rhinos have continued their future planning by tying down Justin Sangare until the end of the 2025 campaign.

The French prop joined the Rhinos from Toulouse Olympique on a two-year deal at the end of 2022 and has now tagged on an extra season following a promising start to life at Headingley.

Sangare has been used as an impact player by Leeds boss Rohan Smith, making all 15 appearances to date from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with a foot injury but is looking forward to a bright future with the Rhinos after extending his stay.

Justin Sangare has made a positive impact since joining the Rhinos. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“I am very happy and excited to keep building the process here at the Rhinos," he said.

"It is nice to feel the confidence of everyone at the Rhinos with a contract extension.

"I am enjoying my rugby a lot at the moment, especially when you consider the last two games we have played. We are enjoying playing together and we have found a way to win games; we need to keep that going now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sangare is the seventh player to sign fresh terms in recent weeks after Leeds announced new deals for Jack Sinfield, Ash Handley, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Max Simpson and Nene Macdonald.

Justin Sangare celebrates a turnover against St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“Justin has worked incredibly hard since joining the club to continue to improve his game and has become an integral member of our squad," said Smith.