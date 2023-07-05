The French prop joined the Rhinos from Toulouse Olympique on a two-year deal at the end of 2022 and has now tagged on an extra season following a promising start to life at Headingley.
Sangare has been used as an impact player by Leeds boss Rohan Smith, making all 15 appearances to date from the bench.
The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with a foot injury but is looking forward to a bright future with the Rhinos after extending his stay.
“I am very happy and excited to keep building the process here at the Rhinos," he said.
"It is nice to feel the confidence of everyone at the Rhinos with a contract extension.
"I am enjoying my rugby a lot at the moment, especially when you consider the last two games we have played. We are enjoying playing together and we have found a way to win games; we need to keep that going now."
Sangare is the seventh player to sign fresh terms in recent weeks after Leeds announced new deals for Jack Sinfield, Ash Handley, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Max Simpson and Nene Macdonald.
“Justin has worked incredibly hard since joining the club to continue to improve his game and has become an integral member of our squad," said Smith.
"He is very popular within our group and I am pleased that we have managed to extend his contract as he continues to show his worth in Super League.”