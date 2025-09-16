'Exciting challenge': Joe Batchelor's first words after swapping St Helens for Hull FC
The 30-year-old, whose younger brother James plays for Hull KR, has spent seven years at St Helens after serving his apprenticeship with Coventry Bears and York Knights in the lower leagues.
Batchelor views the move to the resurgent Black and Whites as a chance to write another successful chapter in his career.
"I've been watching everything that's been happening at the club from afar this year and everything I've seen so far has made me really excited to be a part of it," said the back-rower, who also won the Challenge Cup with Saints and represented England at the 2022 World Cup.
"It was a really difficult decision for me to leave St Helens and it was one that wasn't taken lightly. I've had some really good times there and have a lot of respect for the club, so it had to be a really exciting opportunity to draw me away.
"I realised that the opportunity at Hull was something that is aligned to what rugby league is about for me. It's an exciting challenge ahead and I can't wait to get my teeth into it."
Batchelor becomes Hull's fourth confirmed addition for 2026 following the signings of Sam Lisone, Jake Arthur and Connor Bailey.
Director of rugby Gareth Ellis expects Batchelor to add just as much value off the pitch.
"We're delighted to get our hands on a player of Joe's calibre, not only for what he will bring to us on the field but also his character in the dressing room," he said.
"He is an experienced player and has operated in one of the strongest sides we have seen in Super League in recent memory.
"We have identified the need to really strengthen our back-row options for 2026. Within the last few days, we have actively taken steps to solve that with the additions of Connor Bailey and Joe Batchelor – two players I'm sure our fans will be very happy to see in the black and white colours in 2026."