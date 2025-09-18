Kurt Haggerty is relishing the chance to lead Bradford Bulls into a new era following his appointment as Brian Noble's successor.

The 36-year-old will take over as head coach at the end of the season on a three-year contract.

Haggerty, who represented the Bulls during a playing career that also featured spells at Leigh Leopards and Widnes Vikings, left Salford Red Devils earlier this month after four years as Paul Rowley's assistant.

The former back-rower also served as Rowley's right-hand man at Toronto Wolfpack, where he struck up a relationship with outgoing Bulls head coach Noble.

"I'm extremely excited," said Haggerty.

"I played for Bradford 10 years ago and was always proud to represent the club back then, so to have the opportunity to come back and coach Bradford is a special moment for me.

"I have known Nobby for a good few years. I worked with him at Toronto and have stayed in touch ever since. That relationship has remained strong so when this opportunity came about after I left Salford, it flourished from there.

"It is almost like a new era for the Bulls and I'm very glad to have the opportunity to run the programme moving forward.

Kurt Haggerty will take the reins at Bradford at the end of this year. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We will face some challenges along the way but it's an exciting project and I cannot wait to get my teeth stuck into it."

Haggerty took interim charge of Leigh in 2021 and was due to become Salford's head coach at the end of this year before resigning amid the club's ongoing financial crisis.

After bidding for a place in Super League next year, Noble believes Bradford have found the perfect coach to shape the club's future.

"It is a coup for the club," said Noble, who will return to a consultancy role in 2026.

"He has a great future and will leave no stone unturned. His work ethic is very good. He is a good bloke and his rugby IQ is up there with the best.

"He is young, has an affinity with the Bulls and I know he loved his time as a player at the club.

"He was earmarked for the Salford job and was sought after for other Super League head coach roles within the last 12 months, so to secure him is a big fillip for the club.