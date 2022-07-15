The 29-year-old's future was up in the air as he entered the final few months of the one-year extension he signed last season but he is now committed to the Rhinos until the end of the 2024 campaign.

“I’m very excited," he said.

"The last 12 months on a 12-month contract is not ideal but to stay here for another two years with Rohan Smith in charge and the way that the team is starting to go, there are exciting times ahead so I’m glad I’m here.

“As a young family, we’ve made Leeds our home now. We’ve been here long enough so it was definitely an easy decision to stay."

Martin joined Leeds from Canterbury Bulldogs midway through the 2018 season and has made 59 Super League appearances, scoring 10 tries and kicking 202 goals.

The versatile forward, who got his hands on the Challenge Cup in 2020, believes the Rhinos have turned a corner under new head coach Smith.

“Everyone is trying to make each other better players, everyone is trying their best for the team and it goes to show with our performances," added Martin.

"When your team-mates are trying to make everyone else around them a better player, your performance tends to get better.

“The fans here are amazing. The support that they show for the team, even when things have been quite tough, has been amazing.

"I love playing at Headingley and in front of the Leeds fans so I’m very excited to do it for at least two more years."

The retention of the popular Papua New Guinea international hands the depleted Rhinos a boost ahead of tomorrow's demanding trip to Toulouse Olympique.

“I’m delighted for Rhyse that he’s agreed a new contract," said Smith.

"He is one of our senior leaders and a loyal and honest guy who is well respected by his team-mates and the coaching staff.