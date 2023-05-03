All Sections
'Exciting to be a part of': Hometown forward Brad Fash commits to Hull FC

Hull FC have tied down hometown forward Brad Fash to continue their preparations for the 2024 season.

By James O'Brien
Published 3rd May 2023, 07:00 BST

The 27-year-old, who has made almost 150 appearances for the Black and Whites since his debut in 2015, has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of 2026.

Fash won the club's Player of the Year award in 2022 and has yet to miss a game this season.

“I'm really happy to have secured my future here at my hometown club for the next three years," he said.

"We're in a bit of a new phase at the club under Tony (Smith). There's a lot of change happening at the moment and I'm excited to be a part of his plans over the next couple of years.

"I think he's great to work with. He likes men who work hard and I would like to think I put myself in that category.

"I'm focused on continuing to work hard for the team now. There's plenty of opportunity to improve in this new phase that we find ourselves in. Like I say, that's something exciting to be a part of."

Fash becomes the second off-contract player to commit to Hull after Ligi Sao signed a new two-year deal last week.

Brad Fash has extended his stay at Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Brad Fash has extended his stay at Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Brad Fash has extended his stay at Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's great that we've been able to retain Brad because he has a great attitude to working hard and developing his game," said Smith.

"He sets high standards for himself and his desire to improve as a player is the sort of thing you're looking for when you're a coach hoping to re-sign somebody.

"Brad will help offer a versatile option to our pack, with the ability to play in the front row, at loose forward, or on an edge.

"And the fact that he is a local boy is a big help, too. You always want homegrown talents in your squad because you know they will always work hard to represent the club – that is exactly what Brad does. So we're all really pleased to get this one over the line."

Brad Fash shakes hands with Tony Smith after the win over Leeds Rhinos in February. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Brad Fash shakes hands with Tony Smith after the win over Leeds Rhinos in February. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Brad Fash shakes hands with Tony Smith after the win over Leeds Rhinos in February. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
