Exclusive: Danny McGuire ready for coaching comeback after turning Castleford Tigers setback into motivation
The initial sting quickly turned into fuel for the next challenge in his coaching career.
McGuire has used his free time to broaden his experience in different environments, including stints with Super League champions Wigan Warriors and even rugby union clubs.
The motivation is clear: he will not let his ill-fated spell at Castleford define him as a coach.
"It was a challenge," said McGuire.
"I kind of feel like I was thrown in at the deep end with the time I had to prepare for a pre-season – but I learnt loads from it and enjoyed it.
"I was angry at first and frustrated but it was mainly disappointment that I wasn't able to see the journey through.
"I'm using it as experience and motivation. All I'm focused on now is moving forward to that next opportunity."
McGuire accepted his first head coach job after serving his apprenticeship as an assistant, initially with Hull KR.
The former Great Britain half-back inherited a struggling team and faced a battle to win over the fans due to his close link to Leeds Rhinos.
In the end, he was given just 18 games to prove himself.
"I don't have any regrets," added McGuire.
"Life is too short. Opportunities come up and sometimes you've got to have the guts and courage to do it.
"I had a go and know I gave it my all while I was there, so I've got no regrets. I'm content with what I did in that short period of time.
"I feel like I can hold my head up high. I had some really good moments and some things I would probably do a little bit differently.
"There are some really good people at the club and I wish them well going forward.
"I'm happy I gave it a shot and it certainly hasn't deterred me moving forward."
If McGuire learnt anything at Wheldon Road, it is that leading a team is all-consuming.
The intensity of being a head coach has given McGuire a renewed appreciation for the parts of the game that originally drew him in.
"I love coaching," he said.
"I love being on the field trying to influence and help the players develop. Sometimes as a head coach, you can get caught up in things that aren't important and that takes away from your time to coach and develop players.
"I'm keen to go back and do that. That's probably where I see myself at the minute – coaching and working with players.
"If I need to go back and get more experience as an assistant, I'm open to that."
The journey back can be a challenging one for coaches who fall short in their first top job but McGuire is determined to cover every base.
Mark Applegarth, for example, has rebuilt his career away from the full glare of Super League with York Knights.
McGuire, too, would be willing to drop down to the Championship to hone his craft.
Five weeks on from his Castleford departure, nothing is off the table.
"I'm open to anything," said McGuire.
"I've been to a couple of rugby union clubs, spending some time at Northampton and Sale.
"I spent some time with Wigan last week. I loved my time there and learnt loads. Matty (Peet), Lockers (Sean O'Loughlin) and Tommy (Leuluai) were brilliant.
"I want to keep getting experience and seeing how other sports and teams do things.
"There are some bits and bobs going on but nothing concrete at the minute."
McGuire finds himself without a job in-season for the first time in his long rugby league career.
Naturally given his passion for a sport he has lived and breathed since childhood, he is itching to return.
"I know that I'm a good coach and a good person so feel like I would be good in any environment," he said. "I've got a fair bit of experience as well now.
"I've had a bit of time away but I crave structure. I've been in rugby since I was 16 and like to have a routine.
"I'm keen to get back in as quickly as possible but realise that it's probably not going to be until next season now.
"We'll see what opportunities come up and I'll be ready to take it when the right one does come. The sooner, the better."