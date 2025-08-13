When Danny McGuire's time at Castleford Tigers came to an abrupt end last month, he refused to dwell on the disappointment.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initial sting quickly turned into fuel for the next challenge in his coaching career.

McGuire has used his free time to broaden his experience in different environments, including stints with Super League champions Wigan Warriors and even rugby union clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motivation is clear: he will not let his ill-fated spell at Castleford define him as a coach.

"It was a challenge," said McGuire.

"I kind of feel like I was thrown in at the deep end with the time I had to prepare for a pre-season – but I learnt loads from it and enjoyed it.

"I was angry at first and frustrated but it was mainly disappointment that I wasn't able to see the journey through.

"I'm using it as experience and motivation. All I'm focused on now is moving forward to that next opportunity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny McGuire left his role at Castleford last month. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

McGuire accepted his first head coach job after serving his apprenticeship as an assistant, initially with Hull KR.

The former Great Britain half-back inherited a struggling team and faced a battle to win over the fans due to his close link to Leeds Rhinos.

In the end, he was given just 18 games to prove himself.

"I don't have any regrets," added McGuire.

Danny McGuire, left, cut his teeth as a head coach at Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Life is too short. Opportunities come up and sometimes you've got to have the guts and courage to do it.

"I had a go and know I gave it my all while I was there, so I've got no regrets. I'm content with what I did in that short period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like I can hold my head up high. I had some really good moments and some things I would probably do a little bit differently.

"There are some really good people at the club and I wish them well going forward.

Mark Applegarth is an example of a head coach who has rebuilt his reputation in the Championship. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm happy I gave it a shot and it certainly hasn't deterred me moving forward."

If McGuire learnt anything at Wheldon Road, it is that leading a team is all-consuming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The intensity of being a head coach has given McGuire a renewed appreciation for the parts of the game that originally drew him in.

"I love coaching," he said.

"I love being on the field trying to influence and help the players develop. Sometimes as a head coach, you can get caught up in things that aren't important and that takes away from your time to coach and develop players.

"I'm keen to go back and do that. That's probably where I see myself at the minute – coaching and working with players.

Danny McGuire has spent some time with Matt Peet, pictured, since his sacking. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"If I need to go back and get more experience as an assistant, I'm open to that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The journey back can be a challenging one for coaches who fall short in their first top job but McGuire is determined to cover every base.

Mark Applegarth, for example, has rebuilt his career away from the full glare of Super League with York Knights.

McGuire, too, would be willing to drop down to the Championship to hone his craft.

Five weeks on from his Castleford departure, nothing is off the table.

"I'm open to anything," said McGuire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been to a couple of rugby union clubs, spending some time at Northampton and Sale.

"I spent some time with Wigan last week. I loved my time there and learnt loads. Matty (Peet), Lockers (Sean O'Loughlin) and Tommy (Leuluai) were brilliant.

"I want to keep getting experience and seeing how other sports and teams do things.

"There are some bits and bobs going on but nothing concrete at the minute."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuire finds himself without a job in-season for the first time in his long rugby league career.

Naturally given his passion for a sport he has lived and breathed since childhood, he is itching to return.

"I know that I'm a good coach and a good person so feel like I would be good in any environment," he said. "I've got a fair bit of experience as well now.

"I've had a bit of time away but I crave structure. I've been in rugby since I was 16 and like to have a routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm keen to get back in as quickly as possible but realise that it's probably not going to be until next season now.