The Black and Whites are looking for a new coach following the departure of Brett Hodgson by mutual consent.

Under Hodgson, Hull finished a disappointing eighth in his first year and Saturday’s humiliating 36-4 derby defeat by injury-hit Hull KR condemned them to a ninth-place finish in 2022.

Smith, who has been out of work since he was sacked by the Robins in July, has been touted as the early favourite to replace Hodgson in the MKM Stadium hot seat.

Tony Smith would be happy to hold talks with Hull FC. (Picture: Fabrice Rodriguez/SWpix.com)

The former Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves boss has made no secret of his desire to get back into coaching and views the job at Hull as an exciting opportunity.

"Would I be interested? Absolutely," Smith told The Yorkshire Post.

"It's a huge club and I'd certainly be willing to talk to them. I'm a rugby league coach who isn't coaching a rugby league team at the moment.

"I also realise the size of the club and the size of the job. The potential at the club is enormous.

"I like challenges and trying to change culture if it's needed and if it's not needed, to try and enhance it. I think I've been pretty good at that most places that I've coached."

Brian Smith, Tony's brother, was in charge of the Black and Whites from 1988 to 1990, steering the club to the Premiership final in his first season.

"The fact my brother coached there many years ago isn't lost on me either," said Tony Smith.

"I went to the Boulevard and watched my brother coach and bring them back to some glory days back in those days.

"He turned the club around. They were struggling until he got there and went on to win (the Premiership) the following year after he left.

"That connection has been there since 1989 at least."

Smith, who still lives in the area following his Craven Park exit, has seen both sides of the city at close quarters in recent years.

The rivalry between the clubs would not deter the 55-year-old from taking the job at the MKM Stadium.

"It's got a massive support," he said.

"Having lived in the city you know how big it is as a club and the support they've got behind them and the desire for them to be successful. If you live or work in the area, it's not lost on anybody.