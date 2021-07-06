‘Exhausted’ Leeds Rhinos given break from training ahead of facing Super League leaders

Leeds players celebrate the win against Warrington. Picture: Simon Hulme

It will be their fourth Super League fixture in 13 days and comes just 96 hours after an epic 22-16 win at Warrington Wolves on Monday night.

That was Rhinos’ fourth successive victory and they are beginning to mount a push for a place in the play-offs, but coach Richard Agar admitted: “If I am honest, my thought at the moment is ‘how are we going to back up on Friday’?”

He confirmed: “These boys need mentally refreshing.

“They are exhausted, absolutely exhausted.

“We probably aren’t going to review the game this week, we’ll give them time off and turn up for a team run on Thursday and try and summon up enough energy to play the team at the top of the competition.”

Luke Gale will be available after a ban and the RFL’s match review panel has taken no further action against Leeds’s Liam Sutcliffe and Rob Lui who were sin-binned following separate incidents in the final 10 minutes against Warrington.

Referee Liam Moore showed Sutcliffe a yellow card for a high tackle on Josh Thewlis, but the review panel’s report stated: “Player grabs around the shoulder first and rides up into the head.”