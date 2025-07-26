'Extra kisses and ice creams': Luke Robinson relieved after Huddersfield Giants bounce back
Robinson delivered some home truths to his players following the drubbing by Wakefield Trinity, a result that represented another step backwards for his stuttering side.
But they answered their coach's call in emphatic fashion to banish the memories of Wakefield with a defiant 30-14 victory.
"We had some honest conversations and I felt like if I didn't get a response, there was definitely something wrong," said Robinson.
"Thankfully for me, the club and everyone involved, the lads responded really, really well.
"We've had good wins against Cas, Warrington and Hull at Magic – it feels special when you win there – but after last week's performance, this said a lot about the playing group.
"I'm not sure the performance itself was our best but because of what we dished up last week, it's our best win."
A third victory in six games sends Huddersfield into the two-week break with a spring in their step.
With creative duo Tui Lolohea and George Flanagan pulling the strings, the Giants gave Robinson a reason to smile again.
"Life's nice when you get a win," said the Huddersfield boss.
"My wife gets an extra kiss and the kids get an extra ice cream when the van comes round.
"It's never nice going into a break off the back of a loss, so I'm really proud of the lads. It's good to head into it with a win."
Huddersfield left the MKM Stadium with fresh injury concerns after Tui Lolohea and Adam Swift both picked up leg issues.
"Tui felt like he pulled his quad," added Robinson. "We don't know the extent of it but the physio pulled a bit of a face and it doesn't look good.
"It's come at a bit of a cost if we do lose two really pivotal players."
