Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease has expressed his disappointment after being forced to accept defeat in his battle to keep Morgan Gannon at Headingley.

The Rhinos confirmed this morning that the highly rated youngster has rejected a substantial contract offer in favour of a move to the NRL.

Gannon, who was stood down and supported by the club last year following a series of concussions, will see out the rest of the season with Leeds before joining New Zealand Warriors.

"We are extremely disappointed to be losing a young player who the club has put so much time and effort into developing," said Blease.

"In particular, Brad (Arthur) and all the coaches have worked with Morgan this year to bring him to a level after missing all of last season.

"I have been speaking to Morgan and his manager for a number of months now trying to agree a new deal and I have made a substantial offer that represents how highly we regard Morgan and were looking for him to fully commit to the Rhinos after the way the club looked after him last year.

“Before my time here, I know the Rhinos have always had Morgan’s best interests at heart, especially during the period when he was overcoming his concussion issues. However, we do understand the lure of the NRL, especially for young players and that is a significant challenge not just for the Rhinos but also Super League as a whole."

Despite the setback, Blease has reiterated the club's commitment to developing homegrown talent, with Tom Holroyd among the other players approaching the end of their contracts.

Morgan Gannon is heading to the NRL. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“Professional sport means you have to accept that sometimes things will not always go as you planned," added Blease.

"However, we remain committed to bringing through our young players and rewarding them for their hard work and commitment to build our squad for the future. That has always been the key to success at the Rhinos.

"Morgan is a professional and mature young man and I am sure he will give his all for the Rhinos for the remainder of the season and look to leave the club in the best possible manner."

Gannon has been tipped for the top ever since he burst onto the scene in 2021.

Morgan Gannon scores a try against Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The back-rower, whose father Jim was born in Australia, acknowledged the pull of the NRL proved too strong to resist.

"This is a great opportunity for me and one I had to take," said Gannon.

"I have spent time in Australia with my dad’s family and I know how big the game is over there.

"I would like to thank the Rhinos for everything they have done to support me and the offer they made to me. This move is nothing to do with money – it is something I want to challenge myself with.