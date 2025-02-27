Featherstone Rovers appoint Paul Cooke as head coach in new-look backroom team

Featherstone Rovers have moved quickly to appoint Paul Cooke as their new head coach following James Ford's departure on Wednesday.

The former Hull FC and Hull KR half-back joined Featherstone as an assistant in the off-season after returning to coaching with York Knights during the 2024 campaign.

Cooke won the Championship Coach of the Year award during an 18-month spell in charge of Doncaster before finishing his playing career at Featherstone.

The 43-year-old took a break from coaching after two stints with rugby union side Doncaster Knights but is now back in the hot seat at a Championship club.

Cooke takes the reins after Featherstone opted to part company with Ford just two games into the new campaign.

Ireland head coach Ged Corcoran has left York to team back up with Cooke as his assistant.

"I was sad to see James Ford leave but I know from my previous spell playing at the club how passionate the Rovers fans are about their team and I'm hugely excited and honoured to help lead this quality group of players we have this season," said Cooke, who will also be assisted by Ian Hardman.

"I have worked closely with Ged previously and we genuinely are a great combination. We both share the same vision for how the game should be played and know inside out each other's strengths and weaknesses to form a good partnership.