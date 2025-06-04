Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke a winner either way as he prepares to scratch Wembley itch

Between 2000 and 2006, the Challenge Cup final went on the road during Wembley's reconstruction.

It was a brief chapter in the long history of rugby's oldest competition but for some players, it was the difference between fulfilling a childhood dream and never getting the chance.

Few suffered more at the hands of fate than Paul Cooke.

Having scored the winning try in the dying minutes of the 2005 final in Cardiff, he etched his name into Challenge Cup folklore but never got to live out the Wembley moment that should have come with it.

Now, as he prepares to lead Featherstone Rovers out at the national stadium ahead of the 1895 Cup final against former club York Knights, Cooke has rammed home the message that these opportunities do not come around very often.

"I've said that to the players," explained Cooke, who never got the chance to play at Wembley in a career that spanned over 400 games.

"I went there in the '90s when Leeds played Wigan and grew up watching all those games, wanting to be a part of them and climb those iconic stairs. Then lo and behold we win it in Cardiff and there's a tinge of sadness, so it'll be a really proud moment on Saturday.

"If I could go back to one game in my career and play it again at Wembley, it'd be the '05 cup final."

Paul Cooke celebrates after the semi-final win over Oldham. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Cooke became a Hull FC legend that day but the abiding memory for those of a Leeds Rhinos persuasion is Tony Smith's decision to play a half-fit Keith Senior.

Featherstone winger Derrell Olpherts finds himself in a similar position 20 years on, only with an extra layer of motivation after missing out for Wakefield Trinity at Wembley in 2024.

As he weighs up the risk of playing with a hamstring issue, Olpherts has been warned not to fall into the same trap that befell Senior, who left the field at half-time in 2005 and did not return.

"We knew he wasn't fit and I think players you are playing alongside have every right to be filthy with you, as well as the coaching staff," said Cooke.

Hull celebrate Paul Cooke's winning try in the 2005 Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Ben Duffy/SWpix.com)

"If you've told them you're going to be fit, you should last the game. I think Derrell's aware of my opinion. If he declares himself fit and comes off the field, he might not get back to Featherstone!"

A trip to Wembley is Cooke's reward for his early work at Rovers, a club in transition after failing in their Super League mission.

While Cooke boasts a wealth of experience in the game, he is considering turning to the mastermind of Hull's 2005 Challenge Cup triumph and renowned motivator John Kear.

"John could well be used in the build-up to our game this week," said Cooke.

Featherstone and York are playing for the 1895 Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I think I'm going to ask him to come down. I think it's important we try and make sure this week isn't just a normal week for the players.

"It's about letting the players know the importance of the game and the pressure that's on them. If you fold under it, that's your call.

"You have got to go out and embrace it. The best players perform in the biggest games and we hope our players will do that."

Once a match-winner himself on arguably the biggest stage of all, Cooke speaks from experience.

Now in his second spell as a coach, this chapter has given him a fresh sense of purpose – and with it, a chance to lead a team out at Wembley.

But for Cooke, the spotlight remains firmly on the players.

Paul Cooke assisted Mark Applegarth, pictured, last season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It carries a lot of can for everybody – the players, the staff, the club and the community," he said.

"We can talk about all of that all you want but the 17 players that take the field are the only ones that can influence it and write themselves into some kind of history. It's not about anybody but the players for me.

"It'd be huge for us and a massive shot in the arm to go there and win. We're not going down there to lose the game."

While Cooke has lost none of his drive to win, the identity of the opposition adds an emotional layer that tugs on the heartstrings.

Cooke recently served as an assistant coach under Mark Applegarth at York, forging strong relationships that will not be pushed to the side this weekend.

"If you want me to say that it's not about who we play and is just about us winning, there would still be a really small part of me that would be pleased for York if we don't," said Cooke.

"I can lie to you and say I'd be gutted and don't want York to win it. There would be part of me that would be happy for the people at that club that I still care about and have a relationship with.

"There's some sort of divine intervention and destiny that we're playing York. A part of me wins this weekend even if we lose the game."