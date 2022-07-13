Featherstone Rovers' Craig Hall granted testimonial for services to rugby league

The 34-year-old made his debut for Hull FC in 2007 and has gone on to play more than 300 games at professional level.

He enjoyed two spells at Hull KR either side of stints with Wakefield Trinity, Toronto Wolfpack and Leigh Centurions before joining Featherstone.

Hall, who won the Championship Player of the Year award in 2021, is challenging for promotion with Rovers, who currently sit second behind Leigh.

Craig Hall will enjoy a testimonial year in 2023. (Picture: SWPix.com)

His career will be celebrated next year after the Rugby Football League recognised his contribution to the sport.

“I’d like to thank the RFL for giving me this opportunity and a massive thank you to Featherstone Rovers for backing my testimonial," said Hall.

"I’ve loved everything about the club since joining in 2020, from those who run and work at the club to the passionate supporters that follow the team every week.

"I’ve been very lucky to have been involved in professional rugby league since my debut in 2007 and also just to have a career in something I’ve always and still love.”

Craig Hall scores in this year's 1895 Cup final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Featherstone chief executive Martin Vickers, who will sit on the testimonial committee, has hailed Hall's professionalism.

“Craig has always been a pleasure to work with," said Vickers.

"I had the good fortune to work with him at Toronto when he captained the side in the club’s inaugural year and it has been great to have the opportunity to work with him again at Featherstone.

"He is an ever-dependable man on the field and his work in the community and in representing the club he is second to none.”