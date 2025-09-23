Featherstone Rovers face uncertain future following departure of chairman Paddy Handley amid 'impossible' situation

Featherstone Rovers chairman Paddy Handley has stepped down with immediate effect, saying it was "impossible" to deliver his plans due to "varying agendas".

The 50-year-old, who represented Featherstone during his playing career, joined the board at Post Office Road last June before replacing Mark Campbell as chairman two months later.

Handley brought fresh hope to a club grappling with persistent financial challenges, expressing his desire to unlock the "considerable land base" when he took over.

However, after pumping a significant sum of money into the Championship outfit, Handley has now departed to leave Rovers facing an uncertain future.

Featherstone are currently the subject of a winding-up petition from HMRC.

Handley aired his frustrations about the situation in a resignation letter to CEO Martin Vickers and Campbell, who is still a director at the club.

"It is with a heavy heart I write to inform you both that I am stepping down as Featherstone Rovers chairman with immediate effect," he wrote.

"I would like to thank most of the fans, most of the players and all of the sponsors, staff and board members who have made me feel welcome and shown true support from the start of my short journey when rejoining the club 18 months ago.

Featherstone's financial problems look set to continue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It is well documented the struggle the club has had in unlocking its assets (around six million) but while there are varying agendas in control, it has made it impossible for me to deliver my plans.