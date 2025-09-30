Featherstone Rovers fail to pay players and staff as administration fears grow

Featherstone Rovers have failed to pay their players and staff on time amid growing fears that the club are heading for administration.

September's wages were due to be paid today but they have not been delivered, as first reported by Love Rugby League.

It is understood that all players and staff will become free agents if, as expected, those salaries are not paid by 5pm.

The development in the latest crisis to engulf Featherstone comes just days after board member Mark Campbell set up two new companies, Rovers Events Ltd and Rovers Retail Ltd, of which he is the sole director.

The Championship club are currently the subject of a winding-up petition from HMRC, with the tax bill understood to be in the region of £120,000 as of last week.

Campbell has returned to the helm following the departures of chairman Paddy Handley and chief executive Martin Vickers.

Handley stepped down last week, saying it was "impossible" to deliver his plans due to "varying agendas", while Vickers also resigned.

Campbell was replaced by Handley as chairman last August after 16 years in the role.

Featherstone are dealing with fresh turmoil. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Handley brought fresh hope to a club grappling with persistent financial challenges, expressing his desire to unlock the "considerable land base" when he took over.

However, after injecting significant funds into the club, including paying players' wages, Handley's exit leaves Rovers in a precarious position.

Campbell, who vowed last week to "ensure the future of our great club", has so far failed to meet the club's wage obligations.

The Yorkshire Post understands a meeting with the players and staff has been arranged for this evening.