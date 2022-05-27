Featherstone Rovers only worried about here and now as they target 1895 Final triumph over Leigh Centurions

The big-spending rivals are separated by a solitary point in the Championship after claiming 11 wins each in the opening 12 rounds.

Featherstone and Leigh are widely expected to contest the Million Pound Game in October but Brian McDermott’s side only have eyes for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium clash.

When asked whether Rovers were viewing the big stage as a chance to gain a psychological advantage in the battle for Super League, Hall replied: “Not really, we just want to win the game.

FINAL RECKONING: Featherstone's Craig Hall Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It’s a final at an amazing stadium and we’re really looking forward to it.

“As it stands, we’re one and two in the league and are in form – but there’s a couple of teams below who will put their names forward as well come the end of the year.

“We’re not even thinking about the Million Pound Game; we’re just thinking about this game.

“Then we’ve got a few fixtures close together so we need to get straight back into league form.”

Both clubs have shown almost unprecedented ambition in their pursuit of Super League rugby.

Featherstone have signed the likes of Joey Leilua, Mark Kheirallah and Ryley Jacks, while Leigh’s squad boasts Blake Ferguson, Nene MacDonald and Tom Amone.

Hall believes it is a Super League fixture in all but name.

“It could be,” said the 34-year-old. “It’s two strong squads and I don’t see why they wouldn’t be doing well in Super League if we were both there. It kind of went Leigh signing one, us signing one for a while there.

“We’ve signed what we can to hopefully go up at the end of the year but that’s then and the cup is this week and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

Featherstone are aiming to retain the trophy they won at Wembley last year when Hall claimed the Ray French Award as the man of the match in the 41-34 victory over York City Knights.

Unbeaten so far this season, belief is not a problem for Rovers.

“You’ve got to be confident,” said Hall. “If you’re not confident going into a game then there’s definitely something wrong.

“They’re a big team, they’re a strong team but so are we.