Featherstone Rovers player Ben Blackmore banned for 10 weeks

Featherstone Rovers winger Ben Blackmore has been banned for 1o weeks after being found guilty of breaching three of the RFL’s operational rules.

By Dave Craven
Friday, 28th May 2021, 12:08 pm
Updated Friday, 28th May 2021, 12:10 pm
Featherstone Rovers' Ben Blackmore, right, celebrates scoring against Bradford Bulls earlier this season. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The ex-Huddersfield Giants player was referred to the RFL’s Compliance Department for a social media post in March - reportedly over a Sheffield Eagles squad picture and allegly aimed at winger Rob Worrincy.

He was charged with three breaches of the operational rules last month and, earlier this week, an operational rules tribunal convened.

It found the 28-year-old guilty of bringing the game into disrepute, failing to observe codes of conduct and unacceptable language or behaviour.

His suspension was effective from May 24. Blackmore has the right to appeal the decision and is taking advice from his representatives at the RLPA / GMB Union.

The ORT’s full verdict is available here – https://www.rugby-league.com/article/58166/statement--ben-blackmore

Sheffield Eagles' Rob Worrincy (John Clifton/SWpix.com)