Featherstone Rovers pull off major coup with signing of former New Zealand forward

The 32-year-old, who represented New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers in the NRL, has spent the past two seasons in Super League with Salford Red Devils, making 41 appearances.

Taylor will join goalkicking centre Chris Hankinson among the fresh faces in Sean Long's squad next season.

“I’m excited to welcome Elijah to the playing group," said the new Featherstone boss.

"He’s a hungry yet experienced forward who has the potential to play in a number of forward positions.

"He has played at the highest level in the NRL and on the international stage and will bring additional quality into the playing group.”

Taylor made 11 appearances for the Kiwis and featured in two World Cups.

He will link up with Rovers when they kick off pre-season on Monday.

Elijah Taylor has dropped down to the Championship with Featherstone Rovers. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I’m looking forward to the challenge at Featherstone and trying to get the club promoted to Super League," he said.