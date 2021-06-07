Darcy Lussick. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The 32-year-old featured in Toronto Wolfpack’s promotion-clinching Championship Grand Final win over Rovers two years ago, having previously played in Australia’s top flight for Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels.

He joined Salford in January and has made four appearances for them this season.

His signing comes the day after Rovers secured a place in next month's 1895 Cup final at Wembley.

Rovers’ pack has been hit by a succession of injuries and coach James Webster said: “Darcy will bring some added depth to an area where we are currently a bit thin.”

He added: “With James Harrison, Jack Bussey, Brett Ferres and Dale Ferguson all unavailable, as well as Luke Cooper just coming back from injury, it has added a lot of extra pressure on our other middles.

“Obviously Darcy has played at a high level in both the NRL and Super League and we look forward to him joining us for the next two weeks.”

Lussick, who has fought once as a professional boxer in Australia, is on an initial two-week loan.

He said: “I am really excited to be joining such a strong club and contributing as best as I can.