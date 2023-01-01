Featherstone Rovers sign Wales international Kyle Evans following Wakefield Trinity exit

Welsh international Kyle Evans has joined Featherstone Rovers after leaving Wakefield Trinity at the end of the 2022 Super League season.

The 32-year-old joined Wakefield on a short-term deal after leaving rugby union side Doncaster Knights. His performances in a short spell at Belle Vue were enough for him to earn a spot in the Wales squad for the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Evans revealed in November he “never heard anything back” from Trinity following the end of his contract but has opted to remain in the 13-a-side code with Championship promotion hopefuls Featherstone.

Rovers endured a disappointing 2022 campaign as they failed to reach the Championship Grand Final with Brian McDermott leaving his position as head coach before being replaced by ex-Super League star Sean Long.

Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 24/10/2022 - Rugby League - Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Tonga v Wales - The Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, England - Kyle Evans of Wales breaks through the score the first try of the match.

Rovers boss Long said: “Kyle is a very determined and tenacious rugby player, he has set his mind on playing rugby league and has impressed in a short space of time. He will add some depth to our backs and brings valuable experience as an athlete in the 15-a-side game.”

Long is also a man with experience in rugby union, having spent time as an assistant at Harlequins.

Evans is eager to work with Long and new Featherstone assistant Leon Pryce.

He said: “I am very excited to play for Featherstone. They have provided an opportunity and share my ambition of playing in Super League, I’m determined to give it everything to reach that goal together. To be playing under the coaches such as Sean long and Leon Pryce is an opportunity not to be missed, I could not ask for a better environment in which to develop as a player.”

