Featherstone Rovers v Oldham - Great to have our fans back says James Webster

The Rovers boss took charge of the club ahead of the curtailed 2020 season and has overseen the beginning of this campaign behind closed doors.

Featherstone are preparing to welcome approximately 1,600 fans back for their Monday night outing against Oldham in West Yorkshire.

“The supporters have missed out on a lot, and the players as well, so it will be great to have people back inside the stadium,” said Webster.

“Especially for a club like Featherstone which is really important to the community.

“We are only a small town and people get behind their team here.

“Living in Featherstone, people have always supported their team and always will. They are excited to get it back.”

Featherstone are unbeaten in the league so far this year, having continued their winning start with a dramatic victory at York City Knights last weekend.

Webster feels there is still room for improvement, despite Rovers’ only defeat of 2021 coming to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup.

He added: “I would be surprised if any team can play at 100 per cent over the course of a full season, the important thing is winning games.

“We have got a long way to go yet but if we keep winning games we will be up there at the end of the season.

“Oldham have had two good wins, against Halifax and Swinton, so it is going to be difficult for us.

“We won’t be taking Oldham lightly, that is for sure.”

Featherstone have only been able to name a 20-man squad for tonight’s league game with a number of players sidelined.