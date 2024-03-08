The rivals are preparing to meet for the first time since 1998 with a place in the sixth round on the line.

Powell, who enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Rovers from 2008 to 2013, is eyeing a tie against Super League opposition but has braced his team for a fired-up Featherstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've got a quality group of players here and a club that's really on the up," he said.

"This is a great opportunity for us to continue the positive start we've had to the season.

"The Challenge Cup is an awesome competition we all want to do well in. Super League clubs come in at the next round and we'd like to have a crack at that – but we've got to respect what Featherstone are about.

"From what I'm hearing, they've been talking about us a fair bit all through pre-season so we've got to be ready for what's going to be a real tough battle."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone boss James Ford, who like Powell comes up against his former club following a short spell as assistant coach at Wakefield last year, has issued a rallying call to the Post Office Road faithful.

Daryl Powell faces his former club this weekend. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"There's no better place to play your rugby than at Featherstone Rovers," he said.

"There will be a full crowd and we'll have very passionate supporters behind us.