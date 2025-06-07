In a sport that is not flush with cash, some players have little choice but to put their family first.

The reality is that those good enough to play for a lower-end Super League club can earn more money in the real world – and still enjoy the game they love at the weekend.

On Saturday, some of those players will realise a childhood dream by stepping out at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final.

For Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke, who is plotting the downfall of former club York Knights, this week is a reward for those individuals.

"There are lots of Championship players who could play Super League but choose not to because of work reasons," said Cooke.

"They're never going to get the chance to play in the Challenge Cup final because they choose to stay in the Championship.

"I think the 1895 Cup is a wonderful concept for that reason alone. They get the chance to play at the iconic stadium.

"It's important they have that carrot. I love the competition."

Featherstone get to live out their Wembley dream this weekend. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Cooke, who originally moved from York to Post Office Road as an assistant at the end of last year, guided Featherstone to Wembley just three months into his tenure after replacing James Ford in February.

Had the situation played out differently, the Hull FC legend could have been in the Knights camp his week.

"If they'd have made me an offer for this year based on the fact I'd had an offer from Featherstone, I may well have stayed," admitted Cooke.

"There was a big pull for me to stay with Mash (Applegarth) and the club because of the good people there – but there was no counteroffer from the chairman so I chose to move on.

Paul Cooke celebrates after the semi-final win over Oldham. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I still speak to lots of the people there regularly. It had to be us (in the final). They allowed me to get the bug back so there's no disappointment. Everything happens for a reason.

"We know how difficult it's going to be but we're going down there with every intention of winning."

Like his former number two, Applegarth has rediscovered his mojo after being handed a route back into the game by York.

The ex-Wakefield Trinity head coach watched his old club in last year's final as a pundit but now has the chance to go there and win himself.

Paul Cooke assisted Mark Applegarth, pictured, last season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's a weird old game," said Applegarth.

"This time last year, I didn't have a job and came down commentating for the BBC, wondering when my next opportunity would come and how that would look. Then 12 months later you're coaching a team at Wembley.

"It would mean a lot to this playing group to win down there. They're an excellent set of lads that go above and beyond for each other.

"We'll be doing our utmost to bring that trophy home for the club and fans."

The 1895 Cup final brings the curtain down on the three-game event that features both Challenge Cup deciders.

While he echoes Cooke's sentiments about the value of the lower-league competition, Applegarth believes a slight tweak could improve the experience.

"There are a lot of things we don't get right as a sport but one thing we do get right is this competition," he said.

"You'd have to be a madman to think a Championship club is going to win the Challenge Cup in the modern world. It's great that second-tier teams get a chance to experience a big-game environment.

"The only change I'd make personally is to put the men's Challenge Cup final last so the atmosphere builds up.