Tony Smith has warned Hull FC that relegation-threatened Castleford Tigers will be gunning for them in today's clash at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers were well on course for safety after beating Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend but a series of wins for Wakefield Trinity have left Andy Last's men looking nervously over their shoulder.

Six days on from an emotional derby win at Hull KR, Smith has called on his team to bring the same intensity against second-bottom Castleford.

"Whatever the situation is for Cas, we've got to aim up to that and be stronger than our opponents," said Smith, who could welcome back Andre Savelio and Liam Sutcliffe.

"I'm expecting them to throw loads at us. They're fighting for their lives in Super League so they're desperate at the moment.

"They're going to be feisty and challenging so we need to be right on our game."

While the Tigers have struggled throughout the year, Hull are threatening a late run for the play-offs after overcoming a nightmare seven-match losing streak in the early stages of Smith's reign.

The Black and Whites are just four points adrift of the top six but Smith is not in the business of looking at the bigger picture.

Hull FC are fresh from the high of a derby win. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Like each of the games that we've had, this is the most important of our season," he said.

"We'll try that approach again and hopefully that'll do the trick. It's a massive one for us, they all are. They're all worth two points.

"It's making sure you've got the right mentality to go out there and perform to your best. That's all I ask the players to do and they've pretty much bought into that.

"I wouldn't say we've always been in our best form but can pretty much say they try hard every week. I'm pleased the team spirit is there even if the performance isn't sometimes."

Castleford are desperate for the points. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

If Hull do miss out on the top six, they could be made to rue a record of two wins from their opening nine games.

"We had a tough patch that has cost us a fair bit,” added Smith.

"You slap those seven games together – and we got trounced in a couple of those – but some of them weren't bad. St Helens was probably one of the best we've played all year.

