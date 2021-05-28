Fit-again Huddersfield Giants back Ashton Golding keen to show what he can do at Bradford Bulls

Unlucky: Ashton Golding has endured a stop-start career at Hudderfield Giants due to injury. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The ex-Leeds Rhinos star trained with the club for the first time last night and could debut in Sunday’s Championship game against York City Knights.

Golding, 24, has yet to play this year having dislocated his shoulder during pre-season training with Giants in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is ready to return now, though, and has moved to Bradford on an initial two-week loan deal to gain some much-need game time.

“I am excited more than anything,” said the Jamaica international.

“Expectations on my own performance will be high but equally I have to realise I’ve not played for six or seven months.

“Match fitness is massive; you can’t replicate that. With Huddersfield not having a game next week, this is a good opportunity to showcase what I can do – and start throwing my name in the hat again.”

Golding suffered a hamstring injury after he joined Giants from Leeds last year, not being able to make his debut until after lockdown in August.

Loan arranger: Huddersfield coach Ian Watson has lent six membes of his squad to other clubs. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

However, he was an impressive performer, scoring two tries in 11 games, and hoped to continue in that form under new coach Ian Watson.

But during Golding’s absence this term, stand-off Lee Gaskell has switched to No 1 and proved one of Giants’ best players, especially in their current three-match winning run.

“I’m just going to really focus on myself these next couple of weeks,” said Golding, with Bulls hosting Newcastle Thunder next Sunday. “And give the best version of myself to Bradford in respect of giving me this opportunity to play for the club.

“I hoped to be back a bit earlier than this but I had an infection and the screws didn’t fuse with the bone right so we had to go back in and take them all out.

“That caused a bit of a delay. But it’s good to get over to Bradford and I’m grateful for the chance.”

Last night, Salford Red Devils suffered a 62-18 home defeat to Warrington Wolves.